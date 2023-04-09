Gen Z Misses Lockdowns As Nostalgia For 2020 Takes Over TikTok

“2020 nostalgia”, “missing 2020” and “missing lockdown” are search terms going viral on the platform. TikTok users are posting photo carousels of trends that swept the UK and the US at the time, including Tiger King, lockdown haircuts, zoom calls, social distancing and playing video games.

“The feels during this time were the best,” one user said.

“Turns out 2020 was actually one of the best years,” another shared.

“I wish I could go back to 2020 because it was the best year, that’s when I got a girlfriend and that’s when I became popular.”

“Crazy how looking back at it, 2020 was one of the best years of most of our lives.”

“The way we took quarantine for granted makes me want to cry. There’s literally nothing I miss more than the beginning of 2020.”

“Quarantine felt like a well-deserved break, time was not real, whipped coffee, this song, so many memories but none at the same time, our only responsibility was to stay home… And yet we still complained.”

Psychotherapist and co-founder of Brighton & Hove Psychotherapy explained to Daily Mail that nostalgia is not actually based on the reality of the situation, rather than reflecting on a period with “rose-tinted glasses”.

“Forgotten are the anxieties of the unknowns of the pandemic, replaced with a retrospective that glorifies the positives and the perceived stability that people felt.”

“Nostalgia is never about reality - it is an escape from reality. Not inherently harmful unless the escape becomes one that is perpetuated”.

A recent study showed that Melbourne’s lengthy lockdowns may not have been as devastating to everyone’s mental health as they initially thought, but still saw a slight negative impact.

The residents of Melbourne were under strict lockdown laws for over 260 days.

“It’s important to note that those in the sample group had a high level of ‘pandemic privilege’,” lead researcher Ella Moeck said.

“Most of our participants continued working or studying and few had children or caregiving responsibilities.”

The research found that lockdowns had a mild effect on people’s mental well-being during that time. On average, participants’ levels of negative emotions were only 4% higher than days out of lockdown.

The study also found that people struggled to remain positive and maintain positive feelings during lockdowns, but they felt similar levels of calm and relaxation in and out of lockdown.

“Our research had a relatively large sample size, but due to the pandemic privilege, it may underestimate the emotional toll of lockdown for some people,” Dr Moeck said of the results.

“Other research has shown that caregivers had a particularly tough time during lockdowns, with an increased risk of burnout. In 2021, the initial shock about COVID-19 and related restrictions may have subsided, leaving behind a moderately melancholic residue.”