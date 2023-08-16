Gen Z Daughter’s Emotional Reaction To Her Parents’ Wedding Video Goes Viral

The video, which has garnered more than 3.5 million views, shows TikTok user Kacey’s sister sobbing while watching videos of her parent’s wedding.

“We’re watching our parents’ wedding, and she’s crying,” Kacey said.

“They were so beautiful, and they were so young and youthful and in love,” her sister says while sobbing.

“And then we happened,” Kacey jokes.

“And we ruined them! Now they have to deal with anxious, disabled kids.”

Kacey followed up to this comment, saying that she is autistic and her sister suffers from type 1 diabetes.

“Oh my God! They had lives before us. They look so happy.”

Many parents rushed to the comments to reassure the girls that children are their parent’s dream.

“Okay, but as a parent. You are the dream… don’t ever doubt it for a second,” one TikTok user wrote.

“As a dad, our kids were the start of our best life,” another parent shared.

“From a mom’s perspective. You were and are worth it,” another wrote.

“You didn’t ruin them. They made you and I guarantee you that you two are their greatest accomplishments. Worth every second,” one TikTok user wrote.

Other people found this extremely relatable, saying that it hit them hard when they realised that their parents were kids once upon a time.

“The realisation that our parents are just clueless humans too is a rough one,” one person said.

“I sobbed watching my parents' wedding video. They were so different and had feelings so raw through the screen. I never met those versions of them,” another said.

“Adulthood…when you see your parents as people. Real people not just mom & dad,” another said.