Gen Z Call Millennial Jennifer Lawrence ‘Brave’ For Wearing Ankle Socks

Honestly, can you believe the nerve of this woman? Who does she think she is? Does she think that because she’s one of the most celebrated actors in the world, multi-award winning and immensely talented she can just step outside of her house wearing socks that don’t cover her ankles?

You see, this is the problem with celebrities. And it’s the problem with millennials. This idea that they might continue to dress a certain way and enjoy things that they’ve known their whole lives, and not abandon them as soon as some TikToker announces they’re no longer cool, makes me sick to my stomach.

Well, Jen, I think this is it for you. I can’t see you bouncing back from this one. No way Hollywood is going to let this slide just because you’re one of the most talented performers of the last decade.

Ankle socks in public is not something that’ll just go away, regardless of how much of your Hollywood money you throw at it.

Unless you throw enough at it to buy new slightly longer socks, then I guess all will be forgiven and the cool kids can move on to the next thing that annoys them enough for content.