Gen Z Bridesmaids Saying ‘I Don’t’ To Joining The Bridal Party

Business Insider reports from Zola, a ‘one stop shop for all things wedding’, the cost of weddings has increased by approximately 13% this year alone.

Allison Cullman, Zola's vice president of brand marketing and strategy, told Business Insider that couples are being pressured to meet an “unrealistic” idea of what their big day should be, which is “way outside” of their budget, and that of their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“Back in the day you had wedding magazines and binders — now you have multiple social platforms that are always at your fingertips,” she said.

This financial burden, poured with the time-consuming nature of helping the bride prepare and plan, bridesmaids no longer want the responsibility of joining the bridal party.

Stephanie Greenstreet is a UK-based content creator, and in a recent TikTok, she spoke on the “hard work” involved in being a bridesmaid, after being asked to be her sister's maid of honour.

“We need to normalize saying no to being people’s bridesmaids or maids of honor,” Greenstreet said.

“I think that we’re finally kind of seeing that shift where people are saying, ‘No I don’t know if I’m able to do that,'” she said.

To avoid dumping any unexpected surprise costs on her bridal party, Greenstreet’s sister explained the financial costs of participating to each bridesmaid when asking them to be part of the wedding party.

According to Cullman, there’s an average of six or seven wedding-related events for members of the wedding parties to attend, including bridal showers, bachelor and bachelorette trips, the welcome party, rehearsal dinner and, the ceremony itself.

“To the brides out there: If someone says no to being your maid of honor or your bridesmaid or whatever, I genuinely think evaluate whether that was for the best,” Greenstreet said in her TikTok.

“I know it’s a really hurtful thing when you’ve asked someone and you’ve gone out of your way and you think this person’s really special to you, but if you need what you’re gonna need from them and they think that they can’t give it, you’re saving yourself in the long run.”