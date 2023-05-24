Geelong Votes To Scrap Australia Day Celebrations

The controversial public holiday will no longer be celebrated in Geelong after the local council voted to scrap the day, now only referring to it as January 26.

Geelong City Council will instead use the date to acknowledge First Nations peoples through cultural events and activities in the region.

"This is not about changing the date, but improving the way we celebrate January 26," councillor Jim Mason said.

"How to make it better for the 3,750 or more City of Greater Geelong First Nations people, so they don't feel marginalised, so they don't feel so sad or ignored as to feel the need to stay home or to go to the Surf Coast or Ballarat to garner emotional support on January 26.

"All of this makes January 26 a day of sorrow, a day to grieve the loss of culture, the loss of country, spiritual and physical, and the loss of family networks… that is intergenerational trauma."

According to ABC News, the decision came after a six-month community consultation period which received 957 responses, including the most significant contribution the city has reported receiving from First Nations people.

"This overall sentiment for change was echoed by just under 70 per cent of the broader community's feedback," Cr Mason added.