The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Geelong Votes To Scrap Australia Day Celebrations

Geelong Votes To Scrap Australia Day Celebrations

Another Victorian council has joined the list to have officially scrapped Australia Day celebrations after the Geelong City Council voted to stop recognising the day.

The controversial public holiday will no longer be celebrated in Geelong after the local council voted to scrap the day, now only referring to it as January 26.

Geelong City Council will instead use the date to acknowledge First Nations peoples through cultural events and activities in the region.

"This is not about changing the date, but improving the way we celebrate January 26," councillor Jim Mason said.

"How to make it better for the 3,750 or more City of Greater Geelong First Nations people, so they don't feel marginalised, so they don't feel so sad or ignored as to feel the need to stay home or to go to the Surf Coast or Ballarat to garner emotional support on January 26.

"All of this makes January 26 a day of sorrow, a day to grieve the loss of culture, the loss of country, spiritual and physical, and the loss of family networks… that is intergenerational trauma."

According to ABC News, the decision came after a six-month community consultation period which received 957 responses, including the most significant contribution the city has reported receiving from First Nations people.

"This overall sentiment for change was echoed by just under 70 per cent of the broader community's feedback," Cr Mason added.

Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars
NEXT STORY

Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

Advertisement

Related Articles

Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

Melbourne Residents Warned To Check Their Parking Tickets After Fake Fines Have Been Appearing On Cars

Residents in southeast Melbourne have been warned to check their parking fines after reports of fake fines have been placed on their cars.
Plane Passenger Painting Her Nails During A Flight Branded 'Selfish' By Angry Travellers

Plane Passenger Painting Her Nails During A Flight Branded 'Selfish' By Angry Travellers

A plane passenger has infuriated others with a "selfish" act during her flight.
Swiftie Begins Selling Jars Of Rain From A Taylor Swift Concert For Just $250

Swiftie Begins Selling Jars Of Rain From A Taylor Swift Concert For Just $250

A business-savvy Taylor Swift fan is selling rainwater from the musician's concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on the weekend.
France Bans All Domestic Flights Under 2 And A Half Hours In Bid To Fight Climate Change

France Bans All Domestic Flights Under 2 And A Half Hours In Bid To Fight Climate Change

France has formally banned all domestic flights that are less than two-and-a-half hours and can be covered by train.
Netflix Launches Account Sharing Crackdown Across Australia

Netflix Launches Account Sharing Crackdown Across Australia

Netflix has announced that it is expanding its crackdown on password sharing to more than 100 countries, including Australia.