Geelong Greenkeeper Makes Grand Final Tribute Without Boss' Permission

AFL fans across the nation have been struck with footy fever, but none more than a Geelong supporter and greenskeeper who paid tribute to his club the most fitting way he knew how.

Jamie Wray, who works at the Belmont Bowls Club, has shown support for his team ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final by painting a bowling green, blue and white.

Jamie has cemented himself as a die-hard supported; just imagine the dedication and number of trips to Bunnings this feat took.

He completed the masterpiece without telling the bowling club he was going to do it, so hopefully, his boss isn’t a Swans fan.

Chatting to 3AW, Jamie said he’s been a loyal Cats fan for 30 years, and he was inspired by a friend who’s a greenskeeper in Melbourne and did the same for the Western Bulldogs when they made the final.

All greenskeepers are officially on notice to keep this tradition going each year. He’s lucky enough to have tickets to the big game, so at least he’ll have a thrilling weekend before the big clean-up next week.

He said he’s not sure how long it’s going to take to get it off, and we’re not sure whether he’ll get into trouble or be made Mayor of Geelong.

