Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

Shigellosis is a bowel infection that is highly contagious and can be transmitted through sexual contact.

It can cause abdominal cramps, vomiting, acute diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The outgoing public health chief has issued an alert stating “increasing antibiotic resistance is being detected in infections caused by Shigella bacteria”.

Speaking on the nasty gastro infection, Sutton warned the public about the effects of Shigellosis.

“Symptoms usually develop one to three days following exposure but can occur as early as 12 hours to as late as one week afterwards in some cases,” Sutton’s alert warned,” said Sutton.

“Cases remain infectious while the shigella bacteria continue to be shed in faeces. This can last for up to four weeks after symptoms resolve.”

Sutton’s alert also mentioned that many of the Victorian cases identified involved men who had recently had sexual contact with other men, as well as returning travellers.

He also urged the public to continue practising safe and healthy hygiene processes.

“Antibiotic-resistant infections are a serious public health problem because infections are harder to treat,” the alert read.

“Practising safer sex … and good hygiene can prevent the spread of shigellosis.”

Suton also explained that patients working in professions that involve handling food, health and childcare or prisons should not work until cleared by their local public health unit, urging clinicians to save antibiotics for “cases of severe infection.”





