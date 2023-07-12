The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

Gastro Superbug Sparks Concern In Victoria

A rising number of gastro superbug cases for Shigellosis has prompted a warning from Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

Shigellosis is a bowel infection that is highly contagious and can be transmitted through sexual contact.

It can cause abdominal cramps, vomiting, acute diarrhoea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The outgoing public health chief has issued an alert stating “increasing antibiotic resistance is being detected in infections caused by Shigella bacteria”.

Speaking on the nasty gastro infection, Sutton warned the public about the effects of Shigellosis.

“Symptoms usually develop one to three days following exposure but can occur as early as 12 hours to as late as one week afterwards in some cases,” Sutton’s alert warned,” said Sutton.

“Cases remain infectious while the shigella bacteria continue to be shed in faeces. This can last for up to four weeks after symptoms resolve.”

Sutton’s alert also mentioned that many of the Victorian cases identified involved men who had recently had sexual contact with other men, as well as returning travellers.

He also urged the public to continue practising safe and healthy hygiene processes.

“Antibiotic-resistant infections are a serious public health problem because infections are harder to treat,” the alert read.

“Practising safer sex … and good hygiene can prevent the spread of shigellosis.”

Suton also explained that patients working in professions that involve handling food, health and childcare or prisons should not work until cleared by their local public health unit, urging clinicians to save antibiotics for “cases of severe infection.”



Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

A survey conducted by the makers of the smash-hit app, Candy Crush Saga, has shown that Gen Z thinks using their index finger is embarrassing, and they feel ‘self-conscious’ using their pointer to browse or play games.
The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

I hear it has 185 omelette bars.
Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is officially a mum after giving birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.
Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

The perfect swear word has been discovered by some math experts.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his first live performance in five years because he didn’t want to give a “half-assed” show.