'Gaslighting' Named Word Of The Year By Merriam-Webster Dictionary

The word of the year is 'gaslighting' according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

The term means "to grossly mislead or deceive (someone) especially for's own advantage" according to the dictionary.

"To psychologically manipulate (a person) usually over an extended period of time so that the victim questions the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and experiences confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, and doubts concerning their own emotional or mental stability," the dictionary defines the term.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, said the action of gaslighting implies "intentional deception".

"And once one is aware of that deception, it's not just a straightforward lie, as in, you know, I didn't eat the cookies in the cookie jar. It's something that has a little bit more devious quality to it. It has possibly an idea of strategy or a long-term plan," he continued.

Merriam-Webster chooses its word of the year purely off data, removing evergreen terms and identifying the words that receive the greatest increase in searches over the year.

Searches for the term 'gaslighting' have gone up 1,740 per cent in 2022, compared to last year.

But unlike the words of previous years, there is not one event that has set off its sudden rise in popularity.

Sokolowski explained the word was "frequently" searched every day of the year.

"It's a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us," he said.

