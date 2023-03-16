Gas Shortages During Winter Months Threaten As Supply Shortfalls Continue

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) delivered the stark assessment as it released an update on Thursday calling for urgent investment to ensure gas supply in the medium-term.

Its 2023 gas report anticipates production will meet customer demand in central and eastern Australia.

But it said supply risks remained in the south as gas production declined, particularly in Victoria - where output was forecast to almost halve by 2027.

The operator said the risk of supply gaps increased if excess gas production from northern states was exported rather than being used for domestic demand.

From 2026, without additional commitments to expand domestic supply, or hydrogen or biomethane coming online as an alternative, gas contracted for export by Queensland producers might need to be used to fulfil domestic requirements.

Australia's energy ministers have already extended the market operator's powers to tackle immediate east coast supply shortfalls, while an agreement between the government and gas producers is also tipped to help shore up domestic supply.

Taking effect for winter 2023, the new powers are intended to secure the gas and electricity markets and protect domestic gas consumers.

It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denied looming energy price rises are an embarrassment for the government, despite describing the price hike as significant.

Mr Albanese said the price hikes would be even higher were it not for government intervention in the market.

However, he said Australia was not alone in experiencing rising energy costs.

"The bottom line is there's been a war in Ukraine that has put up global power prices. And because of our energy market and the way that it works, that has an impact on Australian prices as well," he told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Thursday.

"(The price hike) is very significant, and that's why we intervened in the market in December - the increase would have been far greater."

AAP with The Project.