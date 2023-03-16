The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Gas Shortages During Winter Months Threaten As Supply Shortfalls Continue

Gas Shortages During Winter Months Threaten As Supply Shortfalls Continue

The southern states of Australia could face gas shortages over the winter months and ongoing shortfalls within only a few years.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) delivered the stark assessment as it released an update on Thursday calling for urgent investment to ensure gas supply in the medium-term.

Its 2023 gas report anticipates production will meet customer demand in central and eastern Australia.

But it said supply risks remained in the south as gas production declined, particularly in Victoria - where output was forecast to almost halve by 2027.

The operator said the risk of supply gaps increased if excess gas production from northern states was exported rather than being used for domestic demand.

From 2026, without additional commitments to expand domestic supply, or hydrogen or biomethane coming online as an alternative, gas contracted for export by Queensland producers might need to be used to fulfil domestic requirements.

Australia's energy ministers have already extended the market operator's powers to tackle immediate east coast supply shortfalls, while an agreement between the government and gas producers is also tipped to help shore up domestic supply.

Taking effect for winter 2023, the new powers are intended to secure the gas and electricity markets and protect domestic gas consumers.

It comes as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denied looming energy price rises are an embarrassment for the government, despite describing the price hike as significant.

Mr Albanese said the price hikes would be even higher were it not for government intervention in the market.

However, he said Australia was not alone in experiencing rising energy costs.

"The bottom line is there's been a war in Ukraine that has put up global power prices. And because of our energy market and the way that it works, that has an impact on Australian prices as well," he told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Thursday.

"(The price hike) is very significant, and that's why we intervened in the market in December - the increase would have been far greater."

AAP with The Project.

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots
NEXT STORY

Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

    Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

    This is why I leave my car at home.
    French Bulldog Overtakes The Labrador Retriever As The Most Popular Dog Breed In 2022

    French Bulldog Overtakes The Labrador Retriever As The Most Popular Dog Breed In 2022

    For the first time in 31 years, the Labrador retriever is no longer the most popular dog breed in the U.S.
    Japanese YouTube Star Fired From Parliament For Not Showing Up To Work Since Being Elected

    Japanese YouTube Star Fired From Parliament For Not Showing Up To Work Since Being Elected

    A Japanese YouTuber has been expelled as a minister from parliament amid claims he hasn’t shown up for work since he was elected in 2022.
    A UK Judge Has Ruled That The F-Word Is Okay To Use In The Workplace Because It Has Lost Its Shock Value

    A UK Judge Has Ruled That The F-Word Is Okay To Use In The Workplace Because It Has Lost Its Shock Value

    A UK employment court has ruled that it is okay to swear at work.
    Younger Drivers Are Giving Thumbs Down Instead Of A Road Rage-Induced Middle Finger

    Younger Drivers Are Giving Thumbs Down Instead Of A Road Rage-Induced Middle Finger

    Gen Z and younger millennials aren’t giving the middle finger to express their road rage, instead, they’re giving other drivers the thumbs down.