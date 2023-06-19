Gas Appliance Ban Needed For Australia To Hit Net Zero By 2050, New Report Has Found

If Australia has any hope of reaching net zero by 2050, then the Grattan Institute believes state and federal governments not only need a deadline for a ban on the sale of new gas appliances, homes will need to switch from gas to electricity every day.

Research in the Grattan Institute's Getting Off Gas report revealed that tens of thousands of new homes in Australia are still hooked up to fossil fuels yearly, putting the country at risk of breaking its legally binding climate goals.

For the country to meet its net zero targets, the institute has recommended that "each state and territory government should set a date for the end of gas".

"Governments should launch long campaigns to encourage people to switch their homes from gas to all-electric and help them plan the timing to suit their personal circumstances," the report said.

"Governments should ban new gas connections to homes, shops, and small businesses.

"Well before 2050, they should phase out the sale of gas appliances so that the last remaining gas appliances in homes are replaced with electric ones when they reach the end of their life."

Along with the ban on the sale of new gas appliances, households hooked up to fossil fuels would be required to transition to electric appliances.

"In Victoria alone, the state which relies most on gas, about 200 households a day will need to stop using gas to reach zero homes on the gas network by 2050," the report added.

Tony Wood, the report's lead author, said there was "no time to waste".

"There will be costs to the great energy transition, and governments will need to decide who pays, how much, and when," he said.

"But we must do this for our hip pockets, our health and our environment."