Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

Ryan George from Wales did what any person getting married would do and invited his closest friends to see him tie the knot.

The catch? He's never actually met them in person before.

Ryan has been gaming since he was 11 years old and met his closest friends in the FIFA game mode 'Pro Clubs', where strangers can connect and play together.

After playing together for most of their lives, Ryan and his Fifa friends have never had the chance to meet in person.

That was until Ryan started planning his wedding, saying it was a "no-brainer to invite the boys", with the support of his wife, of course.

"We've grown up with the game, so I suppose at heart we still think that we are 17 and playing the same game as we were back then," Ryan told the BBC.

"Me and the boys aren't really the type to be gaming all the time; we've all got lives outside of Xbox and friends and families, so we weren't really looking for friends.

"But it was definitely organic, and moving to group chats then became a tool for everyone to speak about other things and get a bit closer."

Ryan admitted to not having nerves before the wedding, knowing the people he became friends with online were indeed real.

"It didn't feel anxious or awkward because I guess we sort of considered that we knew each other already and had flirted with the idea of meeting up for a while," he said.

"I'm quite a sensible person. I wouldn't have invited them without knowing them, so that is something that people definitely need to be cautious about.

"It's a relationship that has developed over a few years and we even had a virtual Fifa stag for me where we played drinking games and stuff."