Game Of Monopoly In Belgium Ends In Samurai Swordfight

Two people have been injured in Brussels after a late-night game of Monopoly turned into a samurai swordfight.

Everyone knows that a game of Monopoly can bring out the worst in people.

Tables end up flipped, and friendships are broken.

One late-night game in Belgium, however, ended up with two people in hospital.

According to the newspaper La Libre Belgique, a group of four people were playing the popular board game at around 5 am on the pavement outside locals' homes.

Police report the group woke up a family living inside one of the homes, where a father then confronted the group with a large wooden stick, asking the players to leave.

When discussions got out of hand, the father's son reportedly stepped outside with a Japanese samurai sword to "defend him", according to police.

This then led to a scuffle between the father-son duo and the group, where one of the Monopoly players and the son were left injured.

The Monopoly player was discharged from the hospital and has since been released by police ahead of a hearing.

The son, however, remains in the hospital in critical condition after the samurai sword struck one of his arteries.

