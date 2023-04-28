Gambling Loophole To Be Closed So Credit Cards Cannot Be Used For Online Betting

The ban will bring online gambling into line with in-person services where credit cards cannot be used.

The legislation will be introduced later in the year after consultation with the industry.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said there was widespread community support for the ban.

"It's as simple as this: people should not be betting with money they do not have," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said.

"Legislating a ban on the use of credit cards for online gambling will help protect vulnerable Australians and their loved ones."

The communications watchdog will be granted extra powers to enforce the ban, which will use bank identification numbers to find and block credit card payments.

Lotteries, such as those used by charities, will be exempt due to the low risk of harm.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the government was not against Australians having a punt, but did not want people to use debt to finance their gambling.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who has long championed gambling reform, said the importance of this new measure should not be underestimated.

He said the reform was already supported by the public and further consultation should not slow down the process of legislating and implementing the ban.

"The fact that online gamblers have been allowed to use borrowed money at exorbitant interest rates is unfathomable," he said.

Parliamentarians are also looking at the pitfalls of gambling advertising in sport, and if there are better ways to stop young and vulnerable people being hit with ubiquitous betting messages.

The government has already introduced new advertising regulations for gambling services, including large taglines at the end of each ad.

Australians are some of the most prolific gamblers in the world, having the highest losses per adult.

They lose $25 billion each year, with an estimated one in 14 Australians experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, gambling harm.