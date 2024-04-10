G-String Illusion Leaves The Internet Scratching Their Heads

The photo shows a blonde woman who looks like she’s in a g-string on top of someone’s shoulders while at a concert, apparently blocking the view of two men behind her.

The photo was posted to X with the caption: “Poor guys can’t see ... I hate when this happens!”

However, if you look closely, the woman is not exposing her rear, but it is actually two bald men standing closely together but behind this woman, giving the illusion that the woman is wearing a g-string.

The illusion has left the internet in stitches.

“I thought she had a weird shaped, uneven pair of butt cheeks, but it’s just two baldies,” one wrote.

“OMG! I had to do a double-take on that pic. I thought those heads were her bottom!” another added.