G-String Illusion Leaves The Internet Scratching Their Heads

An image of a woman seemingly flaunting her g-string at a concert has left the internet baffled as it is not what it seems.

The photo shows a blonde woman who looks like she’s in a g-string on top of someone’s shoulders while at a concert, apparently blocking the view of two men behind her.

The photo was posted to X with the caption: “Poor guys can’t see ... I hate when this happens!”

However, if you look closely, the woman is not exposing her rear, but it is actually two bald men standing closely together but behind this woman, giving the illusion that the woman is wearing a g-string.

The illusion has left the internet in stitches.

“I thought she had a weird shaped, uneven pair of butt cheeks, but it’s just two baldies,” one wrote.

“OMG! I had to do a double-take on that pic. I thought those heads were her bottom!” another added.

We all love a bit of cheese, especially when it’s melted on a pizza, but it tends to be one of the first things to be cut out of diets due to high levels of saturated fat and sodium.
