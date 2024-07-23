G Flip And Chrishell Stause Renew Vows In Australia

Stause, 43, shared a video of the celebration on her Instagram story, captioned “Bday/Aussie wedding/vow renewal with the whole Aussie fam”.

The video showed the couple standing at the altar while loved ones sang Happy Birthday.

The Selling Sunset star donned a white corset dress for the occasion, with G Flip wearing an all black outfit complete with sunnies and cowboy hat.

Stause also shared a sweet snap with her musician partner, captioning the picture “Best. Day. Ever.”

The star called the evening “the best night of my life” and even showed how the celebrations ended, posting a picture of herself riding a mechanical bull barefoot.

G Flip posted a video compilation for their partner’s birthday, captioned, “Happy birthday to my favourite person in the universe. I adore you with all my heart. You make every day better & I love doing life with you darling x”.

Stause first wed the Aussie singer-songwriter in Las Vegas in May 2023, after a year of dating.

Neighbours fans will soon be able to catch Stause on Ramsay Street, where she’s set to join the cast as Yasmine ‘Yas’ Shields.

Stause is no stranger to the world of soap operas, previously appearing on US soaps All My Children and The Young and the Restless.