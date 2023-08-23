Fyre Festival Is Coming Back For A Second Attempt

The original influencer-fueled and Ja Rule-backed festival is returning for a second edition after the first try saw its founder, Billy McFarland, jailed for defrauding investors out of 40 million dollars.

McFarland is organising ‘Fyre Festival 2’, and the presale had tickets selling for $800.

That’s a steal in comparison to what’s to come with some tickets priced as high as $12,000.

As of yet, there’s no location for the festival despite vague references that the Caribbean could be the host.

The date of next year’s festival is also yet to be confirmed, and there are also no music acts as of yet.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the reboot, the presale has already sold out. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get there,” said McFarland in a TMZ interview.

“It really all started in this seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how to make the impossible happen.”

Advertising Executive, Karen Ferry, told The Project that she believes that some people might want to buy in to the disaster, especially after the success of the Netflix documentary covering the downfall of the original festival.

"It's like when you watch Jurassic Park, but then you want to go to the island."

Ferry believes McFarland is selling the fame of the Fyre Festival documentary, even though it portrayed him in a negative light.