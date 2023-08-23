The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Fyre Festival Is Coming Back For A Second Attempt

Fyre Festival Is Coming Back For A Second Attempt

It’s hard to believe, but it’s happening. Fyre Festival is coming back.

The original influencer-fueled and Ja Rule-backed festival is returning for a second edition after the first try saw its founder, Billy McFarland, jailed for defrauding investors out of 40 million dollars.

McFarland is organising ‘Fyre Festival 2’, and the presale had tickets selling for $800.

That’s a steal in comparison to what’s to come with some tickets priced as high as $12,000.

As of yet, there’s no location for the festival despite vague references that the Caribbean could be the host.

The date of next year’s festival is also yet to be confirmed, and there are also no music acts as of yet.

Despite the ambiguity surrounding the reboot, the presale has already sold out. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get there,” said McFarland in a TMZ interview.

“It really all started in this seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how to make the impossible happen.”

Advertising Executive, Karen Ferry, told The Project that she believes that some people might want to buy in to the disaster, especially after the success of the Netflix documentary covering the downfall of the original festival.

"It's like when you watch Jurassic Park, but then you want to go to the island."

Ferry believes McFarland is selling the fame of the Fyre Festival documentary, even though it portrayed him in a negative light.

Daniel Ricciardo Baffled By Erotic Formula 1 Fan-Fiction
NEXT STORY

Daniel Ricciardo Baffled By Erotic Formula 1 Fan-Fiction

Advertisement

Related Articles

Daniel Ricciardo Baffled By Erotic Formula 1 Fan-Fiction

Daniel Ricciardo Baffled By Erotic Formula 1 Fan-Fiction

Daniel Ricciardo has been a much-loved figure in international sport for a while now, and now fans can take their appreciation for the Aussie icon to another level.
Mum Regrets Having A Child Because Of A Bad Toilet Habit

Mum Regrets Having A Child Because Of A Bad Toilet Habit

When I say 'mum', I mean a woman who is a mother, I don't mean my mum. As far as my mum is concerned, I am fully toilet-trained. And as far as I am concerned, she doesn't regret having me.
Woman Goes Viral For Making Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Sign A Contract That Prevents Him From Cheating

Woman Goes Viral For Making Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Sign A Contract That Prevents Him From Cheating

A woman has her boyfriend sign a contract that means she can sue him for cheating.
2023 T Rex World Championships Sees Over 200 Dinosaur Runners And It All Came Down To A Photo Finish

2023 T Rex World Championships Sees Over 200 Dinosaur Runners And It All Came Down To A Photo Finish

The 2023 T-Rex World Championships saw over 200 people dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes race down a horse racing track in Seattle, which made for hilarious viewing.
Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Kids Can’t Eat Dinner With Them On Official Occasions

Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Kids Can’t Eat Dinner With Them On Official Occasions

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George are headed straight to the kids’ table for dinner on official occasions.