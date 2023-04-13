Fyre Festival Founder Announced Fyre Festival II is "Finally Happening"

It's the comeback no one asked for, but we're getting it anyway.

Fyre Festival, the infamous music event that ended in disaster and with event founder Billy McFarland in jail, is returning.

Announced on Twitter on Monday, McFarland tweeted that the festival is "finally happening".

McFarland didn't share further details about the would-be Fyre Festival sequel and was met with ridicule, jokes and memes in the comments.

"I know a safer way to enjoy music," LimeWire joked.

"Tell me why you shouldn't be in jail," said another.

The original Fyre Festival promised guests "the best in food, art, music and adventure" and the ability for guests to mingle with celebrities.

As we all know, the event turned out to be a hoax, with no musical performances or celebrity guests in sight.