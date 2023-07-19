Future Of The Commonwealth Games In Question After Victoria Pulls Out Of Hosting 2026

After Victoria dropped the bombshell that it would not be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, it has been confirmed no one else is interested in picking it up.

The Commonwealth Games Federation are now left scrambling to find a new host, and it’s setting its eyes on the UK.

Scotland is kind of curious about forming some kind of multi-city or maybe even a multi-country bid.

When asked if the UK would step in and save the games, the British government said, “we are getting slightly ahead of ourselves”, hoping a “viable solution” could be found down under.

But this is not the first Commonwealth Games crisis.

Over the past decade, the games have struggled to find willing hosts, and there is no one currently lined up to host in 2030.

Questions remain over the Games’ global relevance today.

But there may be a glimmer of hope across the ditch.

So could Christchurch save the day, or has Victoria hammered a final nail in the Commonwealth Games coffin?