Fussy Penguins Refuse Cheaper Fish After Aquarium Cuts Costs

The Hakone-en Aquarium in the Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo, changed the penguins’ fish from the fatty ahi (Japanese horse mackerel) to saba in May.

However, some of the penguin residents have been impressed with the less expensive, and slimy, replacement.

Speaking to VICE World News, Hiroki Shimamoto, the head zookeeper at Hakone-en, said some of the penguins will just peck at it, while others refuse to go near it entirely.

“Even if they’ll take it in their beaks, they’ll just spit it out,” he said.

While not being authorised to say how much the aquarium spends on food, Shimamoto said inflation has seen the costs rise by about 20 per cent since the start of the year.

The aquarium began by swapping just 10 per cent of the fish in May, and by July 30 to 40 per cent will be the lower-priced protein.

“I’m not sure if the animals can taste a significant difference, but you can tell they’re not used to it,” Shimamoto said.

But for those who aren’t fussed on the new fish, Shimamoto said they aren’t starved and “we just give them what they used to eat”.