Fuschia ‘Barbie’ Pink Is Becoming The New ‘It Girl’ Trend

Five years of that beautiful muted, warm rose pink known as ‘millennial pink’ being the “it shade” has now been overtaking by a more obnoxious shade.

Fuschia, ‘Barbie’ pink has seen a 263 per cent Google search increase in the last month alone.

Aussie icon Margot Robbie is currently filming her star role in the upcoming Barbie movie, with her matching pink ensembles being a fashion focal point on social media.

It’s not just Robbie and Barbie though, high fashion house Valentino showcased their A/W22 show with stars such as Zendaya decked head-to-toe in bright fuchsia, a bold change from the more muted tones we typically see.

Will you be giving the hot pink fuschia ‘fits a go?