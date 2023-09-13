Fury Over Father Ditching Wife And Kids On Flight To Sit Alone

A video posted to TikTok by the user @one_toughmother showed the aisle of a plane with the caption, “I was seated next to a mom who had a baby in her lap and a toddler beside her. It was a lot.”

The caption goes on to say the Tiktoker offered to “switch seats with the dad, who was a few rows up, so he could be with his family.”

The dad accepted the offer but, instead of moving to sit with the mother, sent a third child down to join his family in the row behind, leaving him free to enjoy a kid-free flight.

Commenters were outraged that the father had left his wife with the brunt of caring for all three children on a flight.

“The absolute rage I am feeling right now. 🤬” wrote one furious viewer.

“The way I would’ve screamed at my husband,” said another angry commenter.

“In my next life, I want to come back as a dad 😫” said another.

Others defended the man’s decision, pointing out that the third child would have been seated alone if he had moved to be with his wife and other children.

In a follow-up video, @one_toughmother elaborated on the incident, saying she didn’t realise he was with a third child when she offered to swap seats and called out people defending the father.

“The mental gymnastics that men will do to try to defend this guy is unreal,” she said.

“This story of a dad shirking his responsibilities and being shitty is not far-fetched, She continued.

“The only reasonable option in this situation was for him to say, ‘No thank you, I’m actually sitting here with my other child.’”

“This is just a scenario that happened that we should all be equally repulsed by, and the fact that you’re not says a lot about you.”