Fury In Spain After Journalist Appears To Be Groped Live On Air

Isa Balado, a journalist for Cuatro, was covering a robbery in Madrid when a man walking past appeared to stop and grab her bottom, prompting an on-air confrontation.

The man continued to stand near Balado, smiling and watching as she attempted to continue her report.

When Balado confronted the man, asking, “do you really have to touch my rear?” and explaining she was live on air and working.

The man then denied touching Balado’s rear before reaching for her head as he walked away.

In a post to X on Tuesday, police said they had arrested a man for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air.

The incident comes as Spain faces an uprising of public outrage over Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup.