Furniture Retailer Brosa Bought By Kogan After Falling Into Administration

The furniture company was bought by Kogan for $1.5 million, the Australian Financial Review reported, and the sale includes Brosa’s intellectual property, goodwill and stock.

The $1.5 million price tag does not include Brosa’s leasings or other liabilities.

Kogan will also provide logistics for customers’ orders that have been left stranded, which is estimated to be in the thousands.

Brosa was announced to be in administration last week, despite making $75 million in annual sales during the 2022 financial year.

According to ASX filings by Kogan, Brosa was valued at $60 million.

Brosa’s administrator, who was appointed last week, said over 30 parties were interested in buying the furniture company.

Kogan has a $350 million market capitalisation, according to AFP posted $202.3 million in gross sales for September.

Image: Brosa/ Kogan