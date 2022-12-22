The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Furniture Retailer Brosa Bought By Kogan After Falling Into Administration

Furniture Retailer Brosa Bought By Kogan After Falling Into Administration

Furniture retailer Brosa has been bought by online company Kogan after falling into administration last week.

The furniture company was bought by Kogan for $1.5 million, the Australian Financial Review reported, and the sale includes Brosa’s intellectual property, goodwill and stock.

The $1.5 million price tag does not include Brosa’s leasings or other liabilities.

Kogan will also provide logistics for customers’ orders that have been left stranded, which is estimated to be in the thousands.

Brosa was announced to be in administration last week, despite making $75 million in annual sales during the 2022 financial year.

According to ASX filings by Kogan, Brosa was valued at $60 million.

Brosa’s administrator, who was appointed last week, said over 30 parties were interested in buying the furniture company.

Kogan has a $350 million market capitalisation, according to AFP posted $202.3 million in gross sales for September.

Image: Brosa/ Kogan

Here’s What The Most Popular Aussie New Year’s Resolutions Are
NEXT STORY

Here’s What The Most Popular Aussie New Year’s Resolutions Are

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Here’s What The Most Popular Aussie New Year’s Resolutions Are

    Here’s What The Most Popular Aussie New Year’s Resolutions Are

    Almost 14 million Aussies made New Year’s Resolutions for 2022, so what were some of the most popular promises people made to themselves?
    What To Do With Those Unwanted Christmas Gifts

    What To Do With Those Unwanted Christmas Gifts

    Christmas may be the time for giving, but it can also be the time of year we receive gifts we don’t want.
    Monopoly Has A Forgotten Rule That Changes The Game Entirely

    Monopoly Has A Forgotten Rule That Changes The Game Entirely

    Christmas is the time of year when a simple game of Monopoly can shift a family get-together from lighthearted banter to embarrassing adult tantrums.
    TV Host’s Daughter Exposes Embarrassing ‘Truth Bombs’ Live On Air

    TV Host’s Daughter Exposes Embarrassing ‘Truth Bombs’ Live On Air

    Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter has shared cringey moments of life with her mum during a segment on the U.S. version of Today.
    Four-Year-Old Australian Girl Gets Trapped In Arcade Claw Machine

    Four-Year-Old Australian Girl Gets Trapped In Arcade Claw Machine

    A four-year-old girl has found herself in the same position as a stuffed Pokemon toy or a new iPhone, when she got herself stuck inside an arcade claw machine in an Airlie Beach pub in Queensland.