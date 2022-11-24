Funnel-Web Spiders Numbers Expected To Spike Amid Wet And Humid Conditions

Aussies along the east coast have been urged to brace for an expected plague of deadly spiders as recent wet and humid conditions have caused the funnel-web spider population to explode.

The Australian Reptile Park has also issued a social media plea for Aussies to "exercise caution" as funnel-web breeding season begins.

"Residents of Sydney, the Central Coast, Newcastle and the South Coast are urged to exercise CAUTION as funnel-web spider season begins and activity of the deadly arachnid increases," the Facebook post reads.

"During the funnel-web breeding season, you are more likely to come into contact with these spiders - in your backyard and even your home!"

Jake Meney, Head of Reptiles and Spiders at the Australian Reptile Park, urged the public to remain cautious as the spiders begin to leave their burrows amid the mating season.

"Funnel-web spider season is upon us. All the rain this year has brought about humid conditions where funnel-web spiders thrive," he said.

"Sydney funnel-web spiders prefer cool, damp places like the laundry, garage or in shoes left out on the ground.

"It's best to ensure you are not leaving washing and clothing on the floors, if you leave your shoes outside – make sure you give them a tap on the ground before putting your foot in blindly as shoes can be the perfect little burrow.

"Pool filters should also be checked and cleaned regularly."

If you are bitten by a funnel-web spider, a pressure immobilisation bandage should be applied to the area and immediately seek attendance from a hospital.

Since the introduction of the antivenom program in the early 1980s, there has not been a single death from a funnel-web spider bite.