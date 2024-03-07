The Project

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

It turns out that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but it might also improve your love life.

New research from the University of Montpellier has found that eating a meaty, full English breakfast makes men more attractive.

The scientists discovered that the very first meal of the day has a huge impact on sex hormones in the male body; their research shows a fatty, protein-rich brekky of bacon, sausages, and eggs helped make men more attractive to women.

The news is now so great for the fairer sex. Not only does a fry-up not have the same effect on women as men, but the French scientists also claim carb-rich croissants make women seem ugly! Which is bad news for women and even worse news for France’s national dish.

And not only do men benefit from pigging out at breakfast, but it turns out they look better after an afternoon snack! The scientists found sugary biscuits, and even potato chips, can make men more attractive because of a boost to their glucose levels.

Lead author Claire Berticat explains that the “findings serve as a compelling reminder of the far-reaching impact of dietary choices not only on health but also on traits with social importance such as facial attractiveness”.

And while we haven’t read the whole study, personally, we’re just thrilled we can finally swap barbells for bacon and eggs.

