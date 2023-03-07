The Project

Full Cream Milk Is Back As Aussies Ditch Low-Fat And Skim Dairy Milks

They say fashion trends always come back around, and now it turns out, so does milk.

According to Dairy Australia, consumers are switching back to full-cream milk and ditching low-fat and skim milk options.

In 2006-07, full cream milk made up 60 per cent of all dairy milk sales in Australia. According to supermarket sales data, that has risen to 71 per cent by 2021-22.

People's perception of what is "healthy" is the cause of the change, according to Dairy Australia's marketing strategy manager and dietitian Glenys Zucco.

A decade ago, full-fat dairy was associated with cholesterol and heart disease," she told the ABC.

"The saturated fats in regular fat dairy products don't have the same negative effect on heart disease risk as saturated fats found in other foods such as fatty meats, packaged sweets, pastries, and takeaway foods."

The data showed the Australian per capita consumption of milk in 2021-22 was about 250 millilitres a day, or about 93 litres a year.

