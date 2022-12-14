FTX Founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, Denied Bail Over Fraud Charges

Bahamas Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt denied the petition for Bankman-Fried to be released on bail, citing a "great" risk of flight and ordered the former CEO of FTX sent to the country's department of corrections until February 8.

He had been arrested in the Bahamas on Monday.

Speaking in New York, US Attorney Damian Williams said Bankman-Fried made illegal campaign contributions to Democrats and Republicans with "stolen customer money" in one of the "biggest financial frauds in American history".

"While this is our first public announcement, it will not be our last," he said, adding Bankman-Fried "made tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions".

Bankman-Fried faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison if convicted on all eight counts, prosecutors said, although any sentence would depend on a range of factors.

Williams declined to say whether prosecutors would bring any charges against other FTX executives and whether any FTX insiders were co-operating with the investigation.

Bankman-Fried made a court appearance on Tuesday in the Bahamas, where FTX is based and where he was arrested at his gated community in the capital, Nassau.

It was his first in-person public appearance since the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse.

He told the court he could fight extradition to the US.

"Mr Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options," his lawyer, Mark S. Cohen, said in an earlier statement.

FTX's current CEO, John Ray, told congressional lawmakers on Tuesday FTX lost $AU12 billion ($US8 billion) of client money, saying the company showed "absolute concentration of control in the hands of a small group of grossly inexperienced, non-sophisticated individuals".

In the indictment, prosecutors said Bankman-Fried had engaged in a scheme to defraud FTX's customers by misappropriating their deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make investments on behalf of his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC.

He also defrauded lenders to Alameda by providing false and misleading information about the hedge fund's condition, and sought to disguise the money he had earned from committing wire fraud, prosecutors said.

Bankman-Fried has apologised to customers and acknowledged oversight failings at FTX but said he does not personally think he has any criminal liability.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and rode a cryptocurrency boom to build it into one of the world's largest exchanges of the digital tokens.

Forbes pegged his net worth a year ago at $US26.5 billion ($A38.6 billion), and he became a substantial donor to US political campaigns, media outlets and other causes.

A crypto exchange is a platform on which investors can trade digital tokens such as bitcoin.

As legal challenges mount, the US Congress is also looking at crafting legislation to rein in a loosely regulated crypto industry.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, leaving an estimated one million customers and other investors facing losses in the billions of dollars.

The collapse reverberated across the crypto world and sent bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting.

AAP with The Project.