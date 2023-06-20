Frustrated Mum Blames IKEA Toy System For Her Kid’s Messy Room

Mum Bree shared a photo of the opaque storage boxes that prevent the children from seeing what is in the boxes, prompting the kids to tip out the entire contents of the boxes onto the floor.

“Help, please! I am over the IKEA toy system. My kids just go in and tip everything out in five seconds without thinking,”

Many explained to the stressed mum that this style of playing is very normal for children and that they don’t see it as a messy floor.

“I really believe this looks so normal,” one mum shared. “Toys on the floor aren’t messy - it’s just kids playing.”

“I think you need to decide if this is your space or their space,” another said.

“Young children are unlikely to share your values around a clean floor. You say they are ‘not thinking’, but they actually are - they are thinking about what matters to them, and how the floor looks isn’t on that list.”

“Don’t stress; this is normal. It’s a very, very, developmentally standard style of play. You can’t really blame the furniture.”

However, many shared suggestions on how to possibly reduce the mess.

“I have open shelving and drawers with IKEA tubs - but they all get thrown around,” another person said.

“If your kids are old enough to read, I recommend adding labels with photos of toys so that they know what is stored where,” one person suggested. Other parents suggested reducing the number of toys available to the child at one time, known as toy rotation.

“Having less really helped us. I decluttered, and I just swapped out toys every now and then to remove the stress of the mess,” one parent explained.