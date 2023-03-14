Frustrated Mum Annoyed At Bluey’s ‘Perfect’ Family For Being ‘Wealthy’

She opened with, “Confession: It bothers me that the Heelers are wealthy.”

She explained that she sometimes finds the show a little “discouraging” as a “parent who isn’t wealthy” because the Heelers can seemingly afford to be very involved with their children.

“It’s been estimated that the Heeler home is worth at least $1-$2 million, if not more. It’s hard to say exactly because the floor plan changes to fit the needs of the story. A few real estate articles say $4 million, but $1-2 million seems to be the most realistic answer.”

The Heeler family live in a heritage Queenslander home in Brisbane.

“Every once in a while, the thought creeps into my mind that the reason they are such amazing parents are because they are millionaires.”

She explained that although she believes that the Heeler family are “fantastic people who live frugally and don’t flaunt their money”, it bothers her that the only reason they are able to be such involved parents is that “they can afford to be.”

“They live in a great neighbourhood, send their kids to fantastic schools, and their jobs seem to be very flexible, so they spend a lot of time home with their kids.”

This kicked off a barrage of comments, with many reminding the Reddit user that it is a fictional cartoon family.

“Spoiler alert: it’s a cartoon,” one user commented.

“Dear god, it’s a cartoon. Are you also upset Spongebob lives in a two-storey home by himself off a fry cook salary?”

Some users theorised that perhaps the reason why the Heelers lived in such a lovely grand home is that it was inherited from Nana Heeler.

“I’m pretty sure Bandit grew up in the house he lives in and inherited it from Nana Heeler. It also explains why he is so close with Pat and Wendy (and also why Stripe is friends with Pat),” a Redditor explained.

Image: Ludo Studio