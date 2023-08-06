The Project

Frustrated Man Sends Note To Neighbour After Their Kids Smash Light Globe

One fed up neighbour has taken to the internet to share the note he sent to his neighbours after their children threw a ball and smashed a light globe.

Musician Peter Chen shared an image to X, formerly known as Twitter, of the letter he taped to the ball that damaged his property.

“Neighbour's kids keep throwing stuff over the fence. Balls. Toy cars. Shoes. Bottles. Rubbish. Keys. Today, they have throw a ball over and smashed our side light,” the tweet read. 

“Hi just letting you know that this ball has smashed our side alley light bulb. 

“If you could please let the kids know that this will be the last time we will be returning the ball, that would be appreciated. Thanks - Peter (from next door).”

People flocked to the comments to commend him on his polite note, with many admitting that they probably would not have done the same.

“Totally sympathise. Our neighbour's kid constantly kicks his ball, sometimes two or three in our garden every day. We chuck it back and it's over again 10 mins later. The dad's an a*** so there's no getting through to them,” one person shared.

“This is a much nicer note than I would have left, that's for sure. They also wouldn’t be gettin any of their sh*t back,” one X user wrote. 

Chen later updated the X thread, writing, “The parents’ excuse is that their kid has just been diagnosed with ADHD.

“I’d like to empathise, but I was extremely ADHD as a child, and still knew boundaries.By being ADHD myself, I am empathising less,” he explained.

“On the positive side, I think the neighbours realise how much their kids are annoying us. Someone must have had a word with the ‘men’ of the house to stop parking on our front verge, to try and keep some semblance of neighbourly peace.”

