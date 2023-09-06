Frozen Humans Could Be Brought Back To Life In 50 To 70 Years

The prediction is based on an extinct worm being successfully reawakened after 46,000 years. The worms were found frozen inside of Siberian permafrost back in 2018, and in a groundbreaking study published last month, scientists actually managed to resurrect the creatures.

Unfortunately, though, there are a few differences between worms and humans. The worms were able to be resurrected as they can shut their bodies down in unsuitable environments; this process is called anabiosis.

They also live in dirt, but I think that’s unrelated to the unfreezing capabilities.

Valeriya Udalova, CEO of KrioRus, which apparently houses 94 frozen corpses at its cryopreservation base in Russia, said: "I don’t think that human metabolism can be radically restructured so that we also go into anabiosis like animals. It’s probably easier to create new, artificial bodies."

Considering it’s hard to bring a human body back to life when hungover, let alone frozen, we've got a long way to go.

The roundworm's success is thought to be a step in scientific advancement.

However, an expert said it would take further 'huge scientific advances' in the field of medicine and tissue engineering to successfully revive cryopreserved individuals.

So, who knows whether we will ever have the technology in the future, but maybe you could freeze yourself and find out!