‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Reportedly Dies After Alleged Drowning

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry has died after an alleged drowning, according to reports.

Perry, 54, was found at a Los Angeles-area residence on Saturday after authorities rushed to a call over a cardiac arrest, emergency sources told the publication.

Perry was found in a jacuzzi with no sign of foul play, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times

There were no drugs at the scene, according to TMZ.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of Friends.

The series was beloved by millions of fans worldwide, with all the main cast members reuniting in 2021 for a reunion special.

In recent years, Perry had begun to open up about his health battles with ranged from pancreatitis to alcohol and opioid addiction.

With AAP.

