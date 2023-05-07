Friends Share Heartfelt Memories Of Their Mate, Jock Zonfrillo

For his friends and fans alike, the outpouring of grief over his loss is overwhelming.

Jimmy Barnes said Zonfrillo was the first Scottish-Italian person he’d ever met, and they “hit it off” in so many “bloody ways”.

“In fact, one of my fondest memories is having the odd whiskey and singing Scottish songs with you,” he said.

Comedian Tommy Little shared that Zonfrillo always “humoured” him about his cooking attempts.

“I would message him at all times of the night with stupid questions about my cacio e Pepe, why I couldn’t get the cheese, anyway, and he always wrote back and offered to have me round to his house and show me how to cook things properly,” Little shared.

Carrie Bickmore spoke of Zonfrillo’s desire to inspire others.

“A man with a cheeky smile, a glint in his eyes, and a desire to share his truth, his story, with everybody in the hope it might inspire others and inspire others it did,” she said.

Many of Zonfrillo’s friends shared his moments of generosity.

“When my daughter was born, he called me up out of the blue from the other side of the world just to check on me. I hadn’t spoken to him in a long time. I don’t even know how he knew,” said Nicholas Gill.

“Jock was the kind of person that even if you didn’t speak for months or even a year, he was always there, and you knew you could count on him.”

Grace Tame said Zonfrillo and his wife, Lauren, were “mentors”.

“They were the ones that said, ‘You can do this’. They had far busier schedules filming Masterchef, but every time they had spare time,” she said.

“Jock was a man full of humour and light, but he also had been through so much. And that was part of his strength.”