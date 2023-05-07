The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Friends Share Heartfelt Memories Of Their Mate, Jock Zonfrillo

Friends Share Heartfelt Memories Of Their Mate, Jock Zonfrillo

Since his rise to national fame on MasterChef, Jock Zonfrillo became a man Australians welcomed into their homes every night. We felt we knew him; he was a mate.

For his friends and fans alike, the outpouring of grief over his loss is overwhelming.

Jimmy Barnes said Zonfrillo was the first Scottish-Italian person he’d ever met, and they “hit it off” in so many “bloody ways”.

“In fact, one of my fondest memories is having the odd whiskey and singing Scottish songs with you,” he said.

Comedian Tommy Little shared that Zonfrillo always “humoured” him about his cooking attempts.

“I would message him at all times of the night with stupid questions about my cacio e Pepe, why I couldn’t get the cheese, anyway, and he always wrote back and offered to have me round to his house and show me how to cook things properly,” Little shared.

Carrie Bickmore spoke of Zonfrillo’s desire to inspire others.

“A man with a cheeky smile, a glint in his eyes, and a desire to share his truth, his story, with everybody in the hope it might inspire others and inspire others it did,” she said.

Many of Zonfrillo’s friends shared his moments of generosity.

“When my daughter was born, he called me up out of the blue from the other side of the world just to check on me. I hadn’t spoken to him in a long time. I don’t even know how he knew,” said Nicholas Gill.

“Jock was the kind of person that even if you didn’t speak for months or even a year, he was always there, and you knew you could count on him.”

Grace Tame said Zonfrillo and his wife, Lauren, were “mentors”.

“They were the ones that said, ‘You can do this’. They had far busier schedules filming Masterchef, but every time they had spare time,” she said.

“Jock was a man full of humour and light, but he also had been through so much. And that was part of his strength.”

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral
NEXT STORY

Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

    Katy Perry Is The “Main Event” At The King’s Coronation After Hilarious Video Of Her Goes Viral

    A video of Katy Perry looking for her assigned seat at the coronation has gone viral.
    Scuba Diver Explains Why We Shouldn’t Swim Away From Sharks To Avoid An Attack

    Scuba Diver Explains Why We Shouldn’t Swim Away From Sharks To Avoid An Attack

    In news no one wants to test out, a certified PADI and shark safety divemaster has explained why we shouldn’t swim away from a shark coming towards you.
    Passengers On A US Flight Vote To Kick Woman Off Plane Before Taking Off

    Passengers On A US Flight Vote To Kick Woman Off Plane Before Taking Off

    Posted on TikTok in three separate videos, almost an entire flight of people banded together to vote a woman off a flight.
    Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name Has Finally Been Revealed After Ten Months, And The Meaning Behind The Name Is Sweet

    Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name Has Finally Been Revealed After Ten Months, And The Meaning Behind The Name Is Sweet

    The on-again-off-again couple, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, have had the name of their son revealed.
    King Charles III Crowned In Ceremony Blending History And Change

    King Charles III Crowned In Ceremony Blending History And Change

    King Charles III has been anointed and crowned in the United Kingdom's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.