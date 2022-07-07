'Friends' Creator Says It Was A "Mistake" To Misgender Chandler's Trans Parent

Co-creator of Friends, Marta Kauffman, has said she now regrets the misstep in referring to Chandler's transgender parent, played by Kathleen Turner, in the original series as a man.

"We kept referring to her as Chandler's father, even though Chandler's father was trans," Kauffman said in an interview with 'The Conversation' on the BBC World Service (via The Huffington Post).

"Pronouns were not yet something that I understood. So, we didn't refer to that character as 'she'. That was a mistake."

Turner appeared in the show in three episodes in season seven, first broadcast in 2001, where the character's appearance and identity were often mocked by other characters, including Chandler.

Charles Bing was never explicitly acknowledged as trans in the sitcom but was referred to as gay and shown to be working as a drag artist called Helena Handbasket.

Turner said in an interview with the Gay Times in 2018 that she would not take on the role if she was offered it again, instead leaving it to a trans woman.

"I don't think [Friends] has aged well. It was a 30-minute sitcom. It became a phenomenon, but no one ever took it seriously as a social comment," she said.

"How they approached with me with it, was: 'Would you like to be the first woman playing a man playing a woman?' I said yes because there weren't many drag/trans people on television at the time."

Kauffman continued to say on 'The Conversation' she now strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace and won't make the same mistakes again.

"I like very much to create an environment where we have a happy set and a happy crew," she said.

"It's very important to me that where we are is a safe place, a tolerant place, where there's no yelling. I fired a guy on the spot for making a joke about a trans cameraperson. That just can't happen."

Kauffman also addressed the lack of diverse representation on the show.

"Over the course of the last few years I've gotten to the point where I can say unfortunately, yes, I am guilty of that," Kauffman admitted.

"And I'll never make that mistake again. I was clearly part of systemic racism in our business. I was unaware of that, which makes me feel stupid."

"I've learned a lot in the last 20 years," Kauffman said. "Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago."