Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.

Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times the money will fund a professorship in African and African American studies at her alma mater, Brandeis University.

Speaking to the LA Times about the criticism towards the popular TV sitcom, Kauffman said it was “difficult and frustrating” at first.

But Kauffman’s views changed after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked racial protests across the U.S..

“It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle with my having bought into systemic racism in ways I was never aware of,” Kauffman said.

“That was really the moment that I began to examine the ways I had participated. I knew then I needed to course-correct.”

Kauffman added the lack of diversity on the sitcom showed how internalised systemic racism was within herself.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years,” she said.

“Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

David Schwimmer, who played Ross, has previously said the lack of diversity on the show was “wrong”, and said he had advocated for his character to date women of colour throughout the show.

“I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races,” Schwimmer said.

