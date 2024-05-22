The Project

Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

A cat called Max has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” from Vermont State University.

Max Dow, a beloved member of its community, was awarded the honorary doctorate due to his friendliness.

Posting to Facebook, the school wrote, “Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years.”

“While his adventures may have slowed, Max exemplifies the #CastletonWay and we are honoured to have him as a member of VTSU’s first class.

"With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it."

Unfortunately, Max will not be participating in the graduation ceremony, but his degree will be delivered to his owner, Ashley Dow, later.

