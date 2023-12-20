The Project

Friday Will Be The Longest Day Of The Year Because Of The Summer Solstice

Friday Will Be The Longest Day Of The Year Because Of The Summer Solstice

For some of the lucky ones, Friday, December 22, is the last working day of the year and will feel like the longest day of 2023.

And they aren’t wrong.

This Friday will be the summer solstice, meaning it truly is the longest day of the year for the Southern Hemisphere.

At 4.50 pm AEST, the Earth’s south pole will be at its furthest tile away from the sun, meaning we will have the longest day and shortest night of the year.

So just how long will your day be?

In Darwin, the sun will rise at 6.19am and set at 7.11pm.

In Brisbane, the sun will rise at 4.50am and set at 6.43pm.

In Sydney, the sun will rise at 5.41am and set at 8.06pm.

In Melbourne, the sun will rise at 5.55am and set at 8.42pm.

In Hobart, the sun will rise at 5.28am and set at 8.50pm.

In Adelaide, the sun will rise at 5.59am and set at 8.29pm.

In Perth, the sun will rise at 5.07am and set at 7,22pm.

