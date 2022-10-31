Frenchman Storms Out Of First Date After Finding Out They Don’t Eat Gluten

Renan Pacheco, a French actor, living in LA, jokingly shared that he had to storm out of his first date after learning about the woman’s dietary requirements.

“I arrived at the restaurant... first of all, her name is Kimberley; it’s not my favourite name, but it’s fine, it’s fine, you know, she’s pretty,” Pacheco said.

“So we sit down, we take the menu, and she looks me in the eyes and tells me she doesn’t eat gluten.”

The first red flag for anyone from France.

“You don’t eat Gluten? But how can you not eat Gluten? Gluten is my life. Kimberley, Gluten is... croissant. Gluten is... baguette. How can you not eat Gluten?” he joked.

Eager to continue with the date, Pacheco said he ordered a glass of wine to “chill a bit” but was taken aback when Kimberly revealed she doesn’t drink alcohol.

“How can you not drink alcohol in your life, Kimberley?” he questioned.

“Alcohol is joy … so I’m sorry, I’m sorry if I left. I left the restaurant without saying goodbye.

“I couldn’t stay there. I’m sorry, but I couldn’t have a love relationship with someone who doesn’t eat gluten and doesn’t drink wine. I’m sorry, Kimberley.”

Pacheco’s video has been viewed more than 16 million times, with many in the comments amused by the story.

“I can understand gluten, but alcohol... no, no, no... red flag,” one said.

“I can’t have gluten; I’ll just have double of the wine,” another joked.

“You did the right thing, brother,” a commenter said.