The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Frenchman Storms Out Of First Date After Finding Out They Don’t Eat Gluten

Frenchman Storms Out Of First Date After Finding Out They Don’t Eat Gluten

First dates can be tough, and one Frenchman has taken to TikTok to explain just how “disastrous” his was.

Renan Pacheco, a French actor, living in LA, jokingly shared that he had to storm out of his first date after learning about the woman’s dietary requirements.  

   

“I arrived at the restaurant... first of all, her name is Kimberley; it’s not my favourite name, but it’s fine, it’s fine, you know, she’s pretty,” Pacheco said.  

   

“So we sit down, we take the menu, and she looks me in the eyes and tells me she doesn’t eat gluten.”  

   

The first red flag for anyone from France.  

   

“You don’t eat Gluten? But how can you not eat Gluten? Gluten is my life. Kimberley, Gluten is... croissant. Gluten is... baguette. How can you not eat Gluten?” he joked.  

   

Eager to continue with the date, Pacheco said he ordered a glass of wine to “chill a bit” but was taken aback when Kimberly revealed she doesn’t drink alcohol.  

   

“How can you not drink alcohol in your life, Kimberley?” he questioned.  

   

“Alcohol is joy … so I’m sorry, I’m sorry if I left. I left the restaurant without saying goodbye.  

   

“I couldn’t stay there. I’m sorry, but I couldn’t have a love relationship with someone who doesn’t eat gluten and doesn’t drink wine. I’m sorry, Kimberley.”  

   

Pacheco’s video has been viewed more than 16 million times, with many in the comments amused by the story.  

  

“I can understand gluten, but alcohol... no, no, no... red flag,” one said.  

   

“I can’t have gluten; I’ll just have double of the wine,” another joked.  

   

“You did the right thing, brother,” a commenter said. 

Study Suggests Nostalgia Improves Psychological Health.
NEXT STORY

Study Suggests Nostalgia Improves Psychological Health.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Suggests Nostalgia Improves Psychological Health.

Study Suggests Nostalgia Improves Psychological Health.

Are you feeling a little blue? Put on your favourite childhood music and amp up that nostalgia.
New Research Reveals What Makes Australians Happy & It's Best To Be Over 65

New Research Reveals What Makes Australians Happy & It's Best To Be Over 65

Surprisingly, happiness is not just about money.
NASA To Explore Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

NASA To Explore Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The U.S. space agency is eyeing an asteroid that contains enough gold to make everyone on Earth rich beyond their wildest dreams.
Elon Musk Plans To Start Charging Verified Twitter Accounts $20 A Month To Keep Their Blue Tick

Elon Musk Plans To Start Charging Verified Twitter Accounts $20 A Month To Keep Their Blue Tick

There may be fewer verified accounts on Twitter soon, with the company reportedly planning to start charging $20 a month for verification.
Department Of Defence Hit By Ransomware Attack

Department Of Defence Hit By Ransomware Attack

A ransomware attack has hit an external communications platform used by the Department of Defence.