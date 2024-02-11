The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

With a population of fewer than 2,000 people, the small French village Seine-Port, south of Paris, has voted on a groundbreaking decision.

Last weekend, the residents approved a measure that will restrict smartphone use in public spaces. The initiative, spearheaded by mayor Vincent Paul-Petit, aims to curb excessive screen time and promote more meaningful human interactions.

"I'm totally in favor of this," says Ludivine, a local resident and mother of two told The Guardian.

"It's about raising awareness of the impact of phones in our lives."

The new measures include banning people from scrolling on their devices while walking down the street, while sitting on park benches and while dining in restaurants. People who are lost are encouraged to go old school and ask for directions, rather than checking their GPS.

While the new rules are not enforceable by police, the village mayor emphasised that the goal is to discourage mindless scrolling in public spaces.

Additionally, a charter has been established for families, outlining guidelines for children's screen usage, such as no screens in the bedroom and an agreement to not give children a smartphone before the age of 15.

While some residents, like psychologist Noémie, applaud the initiative for promoting alternative activities, such as reading or outdoor play, others, like high school student Adrien, are sceptical about restricting smartphone usage. 

In response to teenage backlash, the mayor has promised to introduce scrolling alternatives like a film club, book exchange and sports facilities.

The debate highlights generational differences, with retired postal worker Jean-Luc expressing concerns about excessive phone use, while his son Gabriel defends his moderate usage, citing its educational benefits; “I like looking things up on my phone in the street. You can’t ban knowledge at your fingertips.”

Despite differing opinions, the village's decision marks a significant step in addressing the growing issue of smartphone addiction and a possible step towards reclaiming public spaces for social interaction.

Margot Robbie And Barbie Win Big At The AACTA Awards
NEXT STORY

Margot Robbie And Barbie Win Big At The AACTA Awards

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Margot Robbie And Barbie Win Big At The AACTA Awards

    Margot Robbie And Barbie Win Big At The AACTA Awards

    YouTubing prodigy twins Danny & Michael Philippou are celebrating today after taking home a massive win at last night’s Australian Academy Awards.
    Dermatologists Warns Against Kids Using Skin Care Products Spruiked By Influencers

    Dermatologists Warns Against Kids Using Skin Care Products Spruiked By Influencers

    Hashtag Get Ready With Me. This is the trend that shows us the go-to products of our favourite online personalities.
    Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

    Mum Gives Controversial Set Of Rules Family Members Have To Follow To Meet Her Baby

    A Mum-to-be has made a list of rules everyone has to follow if they’re going to visit their newborn, and it has left the internet conflicted.
    Data Reveals Aussies Spend More Than $7 Billion On Lotto Tickets A Year

    Data Reveals Aussies Spend More Than $7 Billion On Lotto Tickets A Year

    Data has revealed Aussies are spending billions on lottery tickets despite increasing cost of living pressures.
    Aquarium Believes Stingray Was Impregnated By Shark After It Mysteriously Becomes Pregnant

    Aquarium Believes Stingray Was Impregnated By Shark After It Mysteriously Becomes Pregnant

    Scientists at an aquarium have been left baffled after one of their stingrays became pregnant despite being in a tank without any male stingrays, leaving them to believe a shark may have done the deed.