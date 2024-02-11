French Village Bans People Scrolling On Their Phones While In Public Places

Last weekend, the residents approved a measure that will restrict smartphone use in public spaces. The initiative, spearheaded by mayor Vincent Paul-Petit, aims to curb excessive screen time and promote more meaningful human interactions.

"I'm totally in favor of this," says Ludivine, a local resident and mother of two told The Guardian.

"It's about raising awareness of the impact of phones in our lives."

The new measures include banning people from scrolling on their devices while walking down the street, while sitting on park benches and while dining in restaurants. People who are lost are encouraged to go old school and ask for directions, rather than checking their GPS.

While the new rules are not enforceable by police, the village mayor emphasised that the goal is to discourage mindless scrolling in public spaces.

Additionally, a charter has been established for families, outlining guidelines for children's screen usage, such as no screens in the bedroom and an agreement to not give children a smartphone before the age of 15.

While some residents, like psychologist Noémie, applaud the initiative for promoting alternative activities, such as reading or outdoor play, others, like high school student Adrien, are sceptical about restricting smartphone usage.

In response to teenage backlash, the mayor has promised to introduce scrolling alternatives like a film club, book exchange and sports facilities.

The debate highlights generational differences, with retired postal worker Jean-Luc expressing concerns about excessive phone use, while his son Gabriel defends his moderate usage, citing its educational benefits; “I like looking things up on my phone in the street. You can’t ban knowledge at your fingertips.”

Despite differing opinions, the village's decision marks a significant step in addressing the growing issue of smartphone addiction and a possible step towards reclaiming public spaces for social interaction.