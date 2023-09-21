The Project

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

A French tourist looking for a place to stay has become the talk of Byron Bay.

Thibault Lanier posted a call out on Wednesday looking for a place to stay in a shared house, attaching photos of himself, hoping it would help him secure a place.

But, the 27-year-old has instead sent hearts aflutter across the town, with messages arriving quickly to offer him everything but a place to stay.

One comment on his post said, “I think I just heard the collective skip of a heartbeat from countless women around the Shire.’’

Another said, “You seem nice, good luck! I reckon you’ll get a few calls from people who didn’t realise they needed a housemate until now.”

Thibault said he is ‘looking for a sharehouse in the area of Byron Bay; I’m initially a carpenter, my main thing is woodwork, but I’m also able to work with everything.

“As an outdoor sports lover, I’m always happy to go running, diving, hiking & I’m a huge fan of water sports.

“I’m available to meet you and visit your place, as I’m already in Byron.”

We do not yet know if Thibault has a place to stay.

