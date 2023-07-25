The Project

French Superstar Kylian Mbappe In Talks To Move To Saudi Arabia For Record $494 Million Deal

The record breaking deal would see Mbappe earning over a billion dollars for one year of work.

Forget everything you thought you knew about football players and their salaries because Kylian Mbappe is out here breaking down stereotypes as he nears a deal that could see him earning over a billion dollars. 

Mbappe will receive a weekly wage of $22m a week, adding up to over a billion for a year of work. Until now, of course, he was practically playing for free. 

Still, it is groundbreaking. Previously, Neymar held the record with a measly $375m signing fee. Peasant. 

And after the one-year contract is complete, Mbappe would be free to join Real Madrid with a cool tax-free billion dollars in the bank for his troubles.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try and get my kids obsessed with football. The youngest is a keen swimmer, but there’s no money in that; it just reduces the risk of drowning at the beach.

