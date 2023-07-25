French Superstar Kylian Mbappe In Talks To Move To Saudi Arabia For Record $494 Million Deal

Forget everything you thought you knew about football players and their salaries because Kylian Mbappe is out here breaking down stereotypes as he nears a deal that could see him earning over a billion dollars.

Mbappe will receive a weekly wage of $22m a week, adding up to over a billion for a year of work. Until now, of course, he was practically playing for free.

Still, it is groundbreaking. Previously, Neymar held the record with a measly $375m signing fee. Peasant.

And after the one-year contract is complete, Mbappe would be free to join Real Madrid with a cool tax-free billion dollars in the bank for his troubles.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try and get my kids obsessed with football. The youngest is a keen swimmer, but there’s no money in that; it just reduces the risk of drowning at the beach.