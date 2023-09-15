The Project

French Supermarket Puts Up 'Shrinkflation' Warnings Signs In Stores

French supermarket Carrefour has put up signage in all stores warning shoppers of which items have been hit with "shrinkflation" whereby the contents of the product get smaller, but the price doesn't.

Carrefour wants to tell customers if the products they are buying have had the contents reduced while the price of the goods stays the same.

Carrefour's director of client communications, Stefen Bompais, said the aim of this is to stigmatise these products and "to be able to tell manufacturers to rethink their pricing policy."

Products that have been affected by shrinkflation include products from Nestle, PepsiCo and Unilever.

The signs read, "This product has seen its volume/weight fall and the effective price charged by the supplier rise."

Unilever's Viennetta ice cream cake has been reduced from 350 grams to 320 grams. PepsiCo's peach-flavoured Lipton Ice Tea was reduced to 1.25 litres from 1.5 litres, which equals to a 40 per cent increase in price per litre.

UK retail expert, Ged Futter, has said this strategy could run the risk of "poisoning" relationships between retailers and suppliers.

"This is a very blunt way of trying to compete," he told BBC News. "To do that with your manufacturers, it won't help."

Image: Getty & Carrefour

