French Open Crowd Boo Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk

People say that politics and sport need to be kept separate, but that's hard to achieve because politics kind of includes everything.

Last year's World Cup in Qatar became pretty political when the host nation faced international backlash for its laws against homosexuality and its exploitation of migrant workers.

Recently, the AFL was criticised for politicising their leagues by encouraging people to vote yes in the upcoming referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Oh, and who can forget that Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the country because he wasn't vaccinated? What a strange week that was.

Tennis, in particular, has been grappling with the intermingling of politics and sport ever since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Soon after the war began, Russian and Belarussian players were not permitted to compete at Wimbledon because there was concern that Putin could use their victory as propaganda.

Then the tennis world decided to allow these players to compete, but not under the banner of the Russian flag. Instead, these players simply had a blank white flag to accompany their names on broadcasts, which might have been a subtle suggestion to Putin to raise the white flag himself.

The tension amongst tennis players has been brewing for a while, and it became apparent that it's nowhere near being resolved at the French Open over the weekend.

After Belarussian player Aryna Sabalenka defeated her Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-2, Kostyuk refused to shake Sabalenka's hand.

Instead, she made a beeline to the umpire to shake their hand before packing her belongings and leaving the court while the crowd booed her for snubbing Sabalenka.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Kostyuk commented on the crowd booing her by stating: "I want to see people react to it in 10 years when the war is over. I think they will not feel really nice about what they did… I didn't expect it. People should be honestly embarrassed."

Kostyuk has been critical of Sabalenka, and other Russian and Belarussian players, for not coming out individually and condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Of course, many people consider that an unfair expectation to place on athletes who have no connection with the war and might very well face retribution from Russian authorities when they return home.

At the end of the day, nothing upsets tennis fans more than when a player shows poor sportsmanship.