French Museum Wants Visitors To Get Nude So They Can Appreciate The Art More

The cloakroom will be busy, that's for sure.

Museums are weird, confronting, and confusing places.

Sure, there are your classic museums that feature regular paintings of old people and dogs. But then there are your contemporary museums, filled with poo machines, walls of genitalia and dozens of taxidermy wolves suspended from the ceiling.

It feels like these places just get weirder and weirder as they try to stand out from the wacky contemporary museum crowd.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Lyon, France: macLYON has a wild new gimmick to separate themselves from the pack; visitors have to get nude.

In order to experience the exhibition, visitors will have to get their kit off before they can look at the art; this will be followed by drinks and a discussion about the experience.

This event is part of a series all about the body at MacLYON, which will get people thinking about their bodies, as a spokesperson explained to The Times.

”Our idea is to question the issue of the body in a given space, to see how bodies interact with other bodies,” they said.

It will cost you €11 or about AU$18 to get your bits out and stare at art. Plus, I'm sure there are heaps of naturists keen on this sort of thing; it will be a nice change of pace for them from all the nude volleyball and table tennis.

Image: Lionel Rault

