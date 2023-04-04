French Minister Criticised After Appearing On The Cover Of Playboy

Marlène Schiappa defended her appearance, saying it was a feminist statement.

President Emmanuel Macron chose the 40-year-old author to be the Secretary of State for Gender Equality in 2017.

Schiappa also features in a 12-page interview in the magazine, talking about women's and gay rights, as well as abortion.

"Defending the right of women to do what they want with their bodies: everywhere and all the time," Schiappa said on Twitter.

"In France, women are free. Whether it annoys the retrogrades and hypocrites or not."

But while the country is facing ongoing strikes and violent protests over an increase in the pension age, the sight of Schiappa wearing a designer dress on the front cover of a magazine has some thinking it sends the wrong message.

"People who are going to have to work for two years more, who are demonstrating, who are losing days of salary, who aren't managing to eat because of inflation?" said Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau on the BFM channel.

"Women's bodies should be able to be exposed anywhere, I don't have a problem with that, but there's a social context."

Playboy editor Jean-Christophe Florentin has also defended the cover, saying Schiappa was the "most 'Playboy compatible'" minister in the French government because "because she is attached to the rights of women and she has understood that it's not a magazine for old machos but could be an instrument for the feminist cause,"

"Playboy is not a soft porn magazine but a 300-page quarterly 'mook' [a mix of a book and a magazine] that is intellectual and on-trend."