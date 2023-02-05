The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

French Government's New Pension Proposal After Protests Over Increasing Retirement Age

French Government's New Pension Proposal After Protests Over Increasing Retirement Age

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early, in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron's government wants to raise the retirement age two years to 64 and extend the period workers have to pay in as part of a reform it says is necessary to keep the system out of the red in the coming years.

Since his party lost its majority last year, the government needs votes from the conservative Les Republicains to pass the unpopular reform in parliament.

While workers who started to work before 20 would be allowed to continue to leave the workforce early under the reform, Borne said she was open to suggestions from conservatives to extending the measure.

"We are going to move by extending the measure for long careers to those who started working at 20 and 21. They will be able to retire at 63," Borne said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche Sunday newspaper.

She added that the move would affect up to 30,000 people and cost up to 1 billion euros ($AUD1.5 billion) per year, which meant that a source of financing would need to be found.

The French government has faced two days of nationwide strikes since presenting the reform on January 10 with unions planning another on Tuesday.

AAP with The Project.

Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket
NEXT STORY

Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

    Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

    A Canadian teenager scooped $48 million jackpot with her first-ever lottery ticket.
    Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

    Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

    A hedge trimmer, a circular saw and a sun lounge are among the more unusual items up for sale in Sydney Airport's revived lost property auction over the next week.
    Beyonce Fans Have Created Online Fundraisers To Afford Tickets

    Beyonce Fans Have Created Online Fundraisers To Afford Tickets

    Who runs the world? Ticketmaster
    Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Baby Photo To Mark Launch Of New Early Childhood Campaign

    Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Baby Photo To Mark Launch Of New Early Childhood Campaign

    Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared an adorable photo of herself with her dad, Michael Middleton.
    Teenage Girl Killed In Suspected Shark Attack In WA

    Teenage Girl Killed In Suspected Shark Attack In WA

    A teenager has been killed in a suspected shark attack in Perth.