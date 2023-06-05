French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

The French government has introduced laws banning parents from oversharing their children online.

The reason behind the policy is to protect children’s rights to their own images, and boy, are there a lot of images!

On average, there are 1300 photos of a child before the age of 13.

In the UK, parents have posted, on average, nearly 1500 photos of their child by their fifth birthday.

There are concerns around safety - where exactly do these photos go? Who can access them? If they exist on the cloud, they could be hacked.

The French policy is trying to address the fact that some children are becoming an extension of a parent’s identity. Some parents are even monetising that family identity, and profiting from images that their children had no choice in sharing with the world.

There’s no word on whether any other countries will adopt the same measures, but it would be a big blow to parents.