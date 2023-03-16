French Bulldog Overtakes The Labrador Retriever As The Most Popular Dog Breed In 2022

The Labrador retriever has been dethroned as the U.S.’s most popular dog breed by the crinkly-faced French bulldog, according to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) 2022 registration statistics.

It’s the first time in 31 years a breed other than the Labrador retriever has taken out the no. 1 spot.

“In 2012, the Frenchie was ranked at No. 14. Since then, registrations have increased by over 1,000%, bringing this playful breed to the top,” the AKC revealed.

Advocates point to how well the breed translates to city living with its modest grooming and exercise needs.

“They’re comical, friendly, loving little dogs,” French Bull Dog Club of America spokesperson Patty Sosa said, according to the N.Y. Post.

“They offer a lot in a small package.”

Despite the breed’s popularity, some experts warn against it altogether due to their raft of health issues.

“A lot of the breed characteristics that are bred into these dogs, they’re for looks, not necessarily health and welfare, and Frenchies are probably one of the most exaggerated examples of that,” said Dr. Lorna Grande of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association.

“It is a welfare issue. These dogs are suffering.”

Here are the top 10 most popular breeds in the U.S. for 2022, according to the AKC: