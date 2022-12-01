French Baguette Added To Unesco's List Of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Item

It is believed around 16 million baguettes are produced in France every day.

But consumption of traditional baguettes has declined in recent years as bakeries struggle against mass-producing supermarkets and the increasing popularity of other breads, such as sourdough.

Unesco chord Audrey Asoulay said the inclusion of baguettes on the list "celebrates the French way of life".

"The baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality," she said.

"It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future."

The exact origins of the baguette are unknown, and it was only officially named in 1920.

Some stories say it was made on the orders of Napoleon because it was easier for soldiers to carry, while other origin stories claim it was made for workers as it was easy to tear apart and eat.