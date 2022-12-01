The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

French Baguette Added To Unesco's List Of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Item

French Baguette Added To Unesco's List Of 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' Item

The humble baguette has been added to the Unesco 'intangible cultural heritage' list for its place in French life.

It is believed around 16 million baguettes are produced in France every day.

But consumption of traditional baguettes has declined in recent years as bakeries struggle against mass-producing supermarkets and the increasing popularity of other breads, such as sourdough.

Unesco chord Audrey Asoulay said the inclusion of baguettes on the list "celebrates the French way of life".

"The baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality," she said.

"It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future."

The exact origins of the baguette are unknown, and it was only officially named in 1920.

Some stories say it was made on the orders of Napoleon because it was easier for soldiers to carry, while other origin stories claim it was made for workers as it was easy to tear apart and eat.

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

    Study Finds Drunk People Don't Know How Drunk They Are

    But somehow, it does not impair your ability to find and eat a kebab.
    Step Aside Football, Qatar Is Currently Hosting The Camel Beauty World Cup

    Step Aside Football, Qatar Is Currently Hosting The Camel Beauty World Cup

    FIFA has some competition in Qatar as the nation is currently hosting a second World Cup, the camel beauty World Cup.
    Digital Parking Signs Rolled Out In Sydney At A Cost Of $350,000

    Digital Parking Signs Rolled Out In Sydney At A Cost Of $350,000

    Some parking signs require a three-day TAFE course in coding to understand them, and Sydney is the first Australian city to come up with a solution: they’ve chucked technology at it!
    For The First Time Ever, An All-Female Referee Group Will Officiate A Men’s FIFA World Cup Match

    For The First Time Ever, An All-Female Referee Group Will Officiate A Men’s FIFA World Cup Match

    History will be made tonight at the FIFA World Cup when an all-female trio will officiate a men’s World Cup match for the very first time.
    Prince William's Godmother Quits Palace Role As Royal Aide Over Racism Scandal

    Prince William's Godmother Quits Palace Role As Royal Aide Over Racism Scandal

    Prince William has spoken out after a member of the royal household left her role following racism accusations during an event at Buckingham Palace.