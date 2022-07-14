Fremantle Named One Of The Greatest Places Of 2022

Time magazine has just dropped its list of 50 must-see regions for international travellers, and two Aussie destinations made the list.

The first destination is a surprise to no one, with the Great Barrier Reef taking out the best location to “eat, drink and be Aussie”.

But the second destination named was a bit different, and some will argue no less deserving.

The port city of Fremantle in Western Australia has been named by Time magazine as “one of the greatest places of 2022”.

Freo, 20km south of Perth, is listed alongside destinations such as Miami and Seoul.

The bustling food scene was the driving force behind the city being named, according to the publication.

“After nearly 700 days of pandemic shutdown, the Australian port city of Fremantle is bustling with food and drink openings,” Time wrote.

“The district includes ironically named FOMO’s hawker-style food stalls serving pho, ramen, kebabs, burgers and even fried ice cream, and Funlab offers an array of, well, fun: bowling, mini golf, arcade games, and cocktails.”

Acting Mayor Frank Mofflin said the inclusion on the list proves just how important Fremantle is for tourism in WA.

“Fremantle has always been blessed to have popular attractions such as Fremantle Prison, Fremantle Markets, Fishing Boat Harbour, the famous Cappuccino Strip and the historic West End,” he said.

“But recently, there have been so many other great places opening up in Freo, including the new FOMO precinct at Walyalup Koort and a whole range of exciting new bars, restaurants and hospitality venues.

“Throughout the Covid pandemic, the City of Fremantle has been working hard to keep Freo top of mind for visitors through our This Is Fremantle campaign and other marketing activities, and we’re continuing to do so now the borders are open again.”